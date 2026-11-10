500 Years Old. Twice as Old as America. On the Chopping Block.

This video and written piece by CELDF’s Co-Director of Community Resistance and Resilience Max Wilbert details his ongoing organizing with community members in western Oregon to oppose destruction of old-growth forests. CELDF is proud to support this frontline resistance campaign. This piece was originally published on Biocentric.

On traditional lands of the sha’yuushtl’a people, the water levels in the river are low. The rain has not fallen as it should this autumn. Fog gathers on the forested ridgetops in the morning, and bright yellow maple leaves a foot across drift down to gather in the still, shallow waters, but no rain falls.

I am walking. Along a logging road, past a locked gate, following the gravel winding through young plantation “forest” where each tree looks just like the next. “Little boxes, on the hillside” — tree edition. Despite being green, this is the equivalent of Iowa’s endless chemical-saturated fields of corn and soybeans. The entire valley of this creek I am walking in has been turned into a timber monoculture. Under the dense canopy of thirty-year-old Douglas Fir, there is no life. No ferns, no mushrooms, no salal, no Oregon grape. Just crumbly soil saturated with whatever pesticide concoction Roseburg Lumber Company applied on their crops.

Plantation forests: dense, highly flammable, chemical-infused, and with a dearth of biodiversity and beauty. Photo by the author.

I’m not here for the plantation, but there is an inescapable connection between what I am here to see and this bleak extraction wasteland stretching out around me. As I crest the top of the ridge, the land ownership changes. The dividing line is bleak. On one side, the nightmare faux forest; on the other, a diverse native tapestry of trees and shrubs: bigleaf maple, douglas fir, western hemlock, beaked hazel, vine maple, red alder, and many others.

This is Bureau of Land Management land, publicly owned by the American people and managed by the Federal Government for “multiple uses” — recreation, biodiversity, and yes, logging. Less than a mile away, vast clearcuts cross ridges to destroy watershed after watershed. The BLM, needless to say, is not an ecological agency. And yet remnants like this have escaped notice, or been protected through the valiant efforts of activists, biologists, and community members in the past.

Boots striding off the road, I drop onto the cool north-facing slope, where sword ferns grow thick and sometimes taller than me. Half sliding down the hillside, engulfed in a cloud of yellow-brown spores the ferns are releasing, and I am among the ancients. Towering 300 feet, some of them more than five hundred years old, these trees have thick, corrugated bark like the creases on a grandmother’s weathered face. Black scars from past fires mark their skin. Woodpeckers batter at massive snags. Elk trails crisscross the hillside, and bear scat reveals seeds of native blackberry, cherry, and oregon grape. The call of a dusky grouse reverberates from a high branch, an ancestral calling perch used by generations of the birds.

Vine maples, oyster mushrooms, licorice and sword ferns, elk droppings, and ancient trees. Photos by the author.

Nevermind that these forests store more carbon than any other terrestrial ecosystem on the planet. Forget about the astounding biodiversity. Ignore the reality that forests create rain, feeding an entire continental water cycle. Set aside the beauty and vibrancy of the land, and the inherent right of these beings to exist and flourish and naturally evolve. All that doesn’t matter, because trees can be turned into lumber, and natural forests can be turned into plantations, and this makes money.

But its not even all about money. It’s about domination. According to the Alliance for the Wild Rockies, “the Forest Service’s enormously subsidized logging projects… cost billions of federal tax dollars while inflicting significant damage on the environment, wildlife, and fisheries. All to enable the private timber industry to profit off the public resource of our national forests.” They document multiple timber sales costing the federal government, and thus taxpayers, millions of dollars, writing:

“A 2019 report by the Center for a Sustainable Economy found ‘taxpayer losses of nearly $2 billion a year associated with the federal logging program carried out on National Forest and Bureau of Land Management lands.’ But that was before Congress gave the Forest Service tens of billions from the Infrastructure bill and the Inflation Reduction Act for more logging.”

This is why the Trump administration has ordered the Bureau of Land Management and the Forest Service to maximize timber production. The Forest Service is currently working to revoke the “Roadless Rule” which prevents some logging across tens of millions of acres of public lands. And the BLM is working to revise their “Resource Management Plans” for western Oregon. These plans previously protected most old-growth forests from logging, but those provisions are now being removed. The agency is hiring over a hundred new logging professionals to be the administrators of the death camps that public lands are becoming.

This forest and many others like it are almost certain to face the chainsaw as early as spring of 2027.

Even the regulations which are now being dismantled were never enough in the first place. Writing from Canada several years ago, one Biocentric reader commented:

“I am recently retired from the BC Forest Service. I conducted inspections on logging, road building and road maintenance for 20 years. My zone was central Vancouver Island and many of the areas I worked in connected to what was at one time very productive salmon streams including the Nitinat River, Klanawa River and the Sarita River watersheds. The legislation regulating this work is almost useless. I documented siltation going into streams from roads and landslides all the time. In many cases we have roads running parallel to major salmon streams and there is no appetite to rehabilitate and move these roads. Since retiring I have talked to co-workers. They have told me there are almost no inspections anymore and the industry operates on “Professional Accountability” and “self-reporting”. The day before I retired an Assistant Deputy Minister called me and asked for feedback on what the organization could do better. When I brought up the legislation and the issues he said “that’s not our department “. I was told when working at one point to stand down on a landslide investigation and to quit picking on the companies. In short we fully understand the impacts from Industrial Logging and the damage that is happening but it is simply not being addressed. Instead the Ministry produces web pages talking about what a great job they are doing a great job protecting watersheds, fish and fish habitat. In my mind it was a complete snow job.”

A preview of what is coming. Desiccated clearcuts, dusty logging roads, incessant landslides, and monoculture plantations. Photo by the author.

The rains are coming soon. The land is thirsty. The few remaning steelhead, Chinook, and coho are waiting for the pulse of water to point them back to their mother streams. They, like the big trees, are dwindling.

There is no Hollywood ending. No one is coming to save the day. There is only us. Contact me if you’re located in Oregon and want to be part of the burgeoning forest defense movement that is building here. We’re planning additional hikes to threatened forests on November 8th and December 6th, and are organizing the community to oppose these logging projects.

Excerpts from the video:

The mythology of thinning: “In order to save the forest, we must destroy it”

Most old growth logging in Oregon has been stopped over the last 25 years or so. There’s still been some and folks have been fighting against it, but a lot of it was stopped about twenty-five years ago. But now, with the changes that the current administration are pushing through, areas like this, trees like this right here, are threatened with logging — and they’re using new justifications for it. They’re saying that it’s for fire risk reduction. They’re saying that essentially, in order to save the forest, we need to destroy the forest. It’s madness. If you can see on this tree over here — I don’t know if you can see it, but right where I’m pointing, you’ll see blackened trunk. This forest has burned before and these old giant trees survived. They are very fire resilient, especially when the forest is not thinned. A lot of logging advocates and even some so-called environmentalists will tell you that thinning is very important to reduce fire danger in the forest, to make the forest less overstocked and dense. But out here in these ecosystems, dense forests are the norm. Dense forests are what this place needs. Dense forests trap the moisture and keep it cool. They keep the winds from kicking up during extreme fire weather, and they keep this place much more resilient to fire than a thin forest would be. Research has actually borne this out. If you look at research from folks like Dr. Chad Hansen, who’s done a lot of peer-reviewed scientific research on wildfire, debunking what the agencies are telling us — debunking what these mainstream so-called environmentalists at groups like the Nature Conservancy, which is just a corporate front for so-called conservation across most of what they do, if you ask me. They tell you that cutting is what forests need in order to be healthy. It’s not true. This is logging industry rhetoric that’s being put into place. They’re co-opting the language of restoration, they’re co-opting the language of environmentalism, in order to create ideological justification for destroying places like this. Don’t believe it. Don’t listen to them. We need to come out and defend these places however we can.

Awareness doesn’t help at all unless it actually leads to action

In the past, when the forest defense movements in the Pacific Northwest, in Cascadia, have been successful at defending old forests like this, it’s through a combination of tactics. Yes, the things that I mentioned — public commenting, lawsuits — that’s great, we need that. But also through bringing intensive public pressure against politicians, through protests, rallies, demonstrations, disrupting these politicians at their offices, disrupting them at their speaking events, confronting them, calling them relentlessly, writing them letters, asking them to take positions on this, demanding that they speak out against this. So don’t just let this video float by you. Don’t just take it in and think that by raising awareness you’re actually doing something. Awareness doesn’t help at all unless it actually leads to action. So if you’re watching this, if you’re learning about these issues — take action. Take action. And that could look like reaching out to me. That could look like getting involved in these hikes that we’re doing. That could look like starting to organize affinity groups and plan and prepare for direct action, or even taking it right now. It could look like protests, rallies. It could look like calling all of your politicians and pressuring them — not just once, but over and over and over again. Are you taking a stand on these things? And if not, why? ...There is stuff that everyone can do, no matter where you are, no matter where you live, no matter what your ability to help defend these forests. And we need you. We need you. Whoever you are, whatever your skills are, whatever you can bring to the struggle — whether you’re an artist, a student, whether you work in a union, whether you work in the logging industry. There are a lot of loggers who think logging old growth is a terrible idea. Not as many as I would like, maybe, but there are quite a few. Whether you’re retired or you’re very young, whether you have the ability to climb up in a tree and put your body on the line, block a road — or maybe you’re stuck at home and you have serious health issues precluding you from doing something like that, or limitations that you face physically — you can contribute. You can be part of this... The forest needs you.

About Truth and Reckoning

If you’re new here, this is Truth and Reckoning, a newsletter from the Community Environmental Legal Defense Fund (CELDF). We are organizers, lawyers, and revolutionaries who educate and agitate to confront systemic injustice and restore humanity’s relationship with the Earth. For more than 30 years, we’ve helped communities resist corporate power, reject regulatory false promises, and assert their right to self-governance grounded in ecological balance.

On this show, we learn from front-line organizers and communities fighting against environmental destruction. We explore different perspectives and innovative strategies for movement building, the potency and potential of rights of nature, and effective action in defense of our communities. And we share inspiring stories of people working towards right relationship with the land and each other. You can find the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, and anywhere else you get your podcasts.

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