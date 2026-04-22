Truth and Reckoning

Truth and Reckoning

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Christa's avatar
Christa
12h

Please provide a way to register for the 5/20 training that doesn't use a QR code.

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3 replies by CELDF and others
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CELDF
12h

For those that would like a direct link to register for the 5/20 Direct Action Training with Lina Blount, feel free to use this link, https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/O8Zy9GS6SqGYocF1UrQ2Ew

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