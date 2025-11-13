Truth and Reckoning

Truth and Reckoning

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Superball's avatar
Superball
4d

This is so good, thank you. For anyone who’s worried about how a Substack piece might be received, this writeup is on the CELDF website, too:

https://celdf.org/2025/11/celdf-publication-celdfs-community-primer/

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 CELDF
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture