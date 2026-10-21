Adam McKay on Climate Collapse and the Fight for What Remains

Adam McKay is a writer, director, and producer of films including Don’t Look Up, one of the most successful Netflix movies of all time; The Big Short, for which his screen play earned an Academy Award; Vice; Anchorman; Step Brothers; and Talladega Nights. He is Executive Producer of TV shows including Succession, Winning Time, and Game Theory with Bomani Jones. McKay made his name in the comedy world as a founding member of the Upright Citizens Brigade, before becoming Head Writer at Saturday Night Live, and co-founding website and production studio Funny or Die, which, he would like the oil executives to know, was not actually intended as a literal directive.

For nearly a decade, Adam has been following the science of global warming and has worked to support cultural change through his filmmaking and his non-profit Yellow Dot Studios. This work provides direct multimedia support to grassroots campaigns and leverages media platforms for storytelling to illustrate the severity of the climate crisis and the climate denialism and profiteering of big oil, corporate media, and corrupt politicians.

Writing in Current Affairs in August, Adam described the lie that “we have time left to address climate change” as an extremely dangerous form of climate denial. He says:

“we are not talking about the kind of total climate denial one would find on the extremist, lunatic fringe inhabited by the likes of Alex Jones or the current U.S. President. And we’re not referring to cartoonish hucksters and ‘climate skeptics’ like Joe Rogan or Jordan Peterson. Polling shows only 14.8 percent of Americans deny the basic sixth grade science behind global warming. To put that in perspective, as much as 10 percent of the population still believes the Earth is flat. No, the monstrous, misshapen garden colossus lie we’re referring to is subscribed to by most of the U.S., has stopped and slowed climate action far more than outright denial, and keeps growing and growing. Every day this deception whispers seductively in the ears of mankind: ‘global warming is real but not urgent… Keep doing what you’re doing.’ Less embarrassing than ‘climate change is a Chinese hoax,’ but every bit as unscientific and ridiculous, it is the preferred lie of the ruling class, mainstream news media, and corporations.”

CELDF’s co-director of Community Resistance and Resilience Max Wilbert sat down with Adam recently to ask him about the lie that “we have time.” They discussed the catastrophic reality of climate change, the likelihood of mass casualty events and famine in coming years due to simultaneous crop failures, the complicity of fossil fuel corporations, corporate media, and politicians in the ongoing disaster, and storytelling as a weapon of cultural change.

They also talked about direct action, activism, the accuracy of climate science, the limitations of scientific communication, the film Don’t Look Up, the absurdity of most mainstream “responses” to the crisis, and the sublime beauty of natural world and non-human life and the tragedy of its destruction.

As the COP31 United Nations Climate Change Conference approaches next month in Turkey, we expect more of the same from national governments: denialism, delays, and profit-seeking as the world burns. This reality alone urges us towards action outside the system.

There are few creative professionals with the well-earned stature that Adam has who have grappled with this crisis as deeply. Despite the dire subject matter, there is nothing more important in this time. We hope you’ll enjoy this conversation as much as we did.

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About the Truth and Reckoning Podcast

If you’re new here, this is Truth and Reckoning, a newsletter from the Community Environmental Legal Defense Fund (CELDF). We are organizers, lawyers, and revolutionaries who educate and agitate to confront systemic injustice and restore humanity’s relationship with the Earth. For more than 30 years, we’ve helped communities resist corporate power, reject regulatory false promises, and assert their right to self-governance grounded in ecological balance.

On this show, we learn from front-line organizers and communities fighting against environmental destruction. We explore different perspectives and innovative strategies for movement building, the potency and potential of rights of nature, and effective action in defense of our communities. And we share inspiring stories of people working towards right relationship with the land and each other. You can find the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, and anywhere else you get your podcasts.

Cover image cropped from a photo by Harald Krichel, used under the Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 International license.