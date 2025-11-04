Art and Ecology with Carine Gibert

Art by Carine Gibert.

Welcome to Truth and Reckoning, a newsletter from the Community Environmental Legal Defense Fund (CELDF). We are organizers, lawyers, and revolutionaries who educate and agitate to confront systemic injustice and restore humanity’s relationship with the Earth.

For more than 30 years, we’ve helped communities resist corporate power, reject regulatory false promises, and assert their right to self-governance grounded in ecological balance. Subscribe to this newsletter to learn about rights of nature, environmental movement strategy, and stay updated on our work.

In this episode, we speak with Carine Gibert, founder of Grounded in Motion , about the intersection of art, education, and ecological activism.

Carine is the founder and lead facilitator of Grounded in Motion. Deepening our awareness of our beautiful, yet fragile, interdependence with the natural world drives her vision. The learning journeys she designs offer a different kind of educational roadmap, one that investigates how the union of art, contemplative wisdom and climate science can lead to greater awareness of the interconnectedness of the earth’s living systems. Her courses, installations and curated exhibits feature ecological learning design frameworks, contemplative practices, writing exercises and composed soundscapes that focus on deep ecology while giving space for eco grief and joy.

Grounded in Motion is part of a growing movement of artists, academics, activists and change-makers that understand that our cerebral ways of knowing about climate change and biodiversity loss are not enough. In order to transform, we must not only know - but feel, honoring our roles and responsibilities toward the ecosystems that sustain us.

This conversation between Carine and CELDF Consulting Director Tish O’Dell focuses on the intersection of art, education, and ecological activism. They discuss the importance of relationships in ecological movements, the role of art in resistance movements, and the need for a holistic approach to education that integrates emotional and physical awareness. They emphasize the significance of community and collective action in addressing climate change and fostering hope among youth.

Links and Resources

Grounded in Motion Website

Weaving Rivers (a collaboration between Carine and CELDF partner-advisors Blake Lavia and Tzintzun-Aguilar-Izzo (Talking Wings). By celebrating the voices of the guardians of the water from around the world, Confluence weaves a transnational, transregional community of resistance, creating a tapestry of grassroots journalism and the many voices of water.advisors

Carine’s Instagram

Carine’s audio soundscapes on Spotify:

About the Truth and Reckoning Podcast

In this show, we learn from front-line organizers and communities fighting against environmental destruction. We explore different perspectives and innovative strategies for movement building, the potency and potential of rights of nature, and effective action in defense of our communities. And, we share inspiring stories of people working towards right relationship with the land and each other. The show is hosted by CELDF Community Resistance and Resilience Program Co-Director Max Wilbert.

About CELDF — Community Environmental Legal Defense Fund

CELDF is a nationwide community of organizers, lawyers, and partners who educate, agitate, and organize to confront systemic injustice and restore humanity’s reciprocal relationship with the Earth. For over 30 years, we’ve helped communities resist corporate exploitation, reject regulatory false promises, and assert their right to self-govern through systems grounded in ecological balance and collective power.