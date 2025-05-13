Truth and Reckoning

Truth and Reckoning

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Heidi Dhivya Berthoud's avatar
Heidi Dhivya Berthoud
May 25

Max! The wedding of Max and CELDF is profound! Soooo glad y'all joined forces. You bring much savvy and thorough coverage to a venerable pioneer. Thank you! Your longtime engagement in such diverse actions is a boon to any organization. I see the website does not at this point have an access to your wunderful new podcasts. Soon!? Hailing from Virginia Community Rights Network

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by CELDF and others
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 CELDF
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture