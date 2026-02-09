Community Resistance to Toxic Waste Mining w/ Tom Grotewohl

Photo by Bryan Mitchell., courtesy of Protect The Porkies.

Welcome to Truth and Reckoning, a podcast and newsletter from the Community Environmental Legal Defense Fund (CELDF). We are organizers, lawyers, and revolutionaries who educate and agitate to confront systemic injustice and restore humanity’s relationship with the Earth.

For more than 30 years, we’ve helped communities resist corporate power, reject regulatory false promises, and assert their right to self-governance grounded in ecological balance. Subscribe to learn about rights of nature, environmental movement strategy, and stay updated on our work.

In this episode of the Truth and Reckoning podcast, we speak with Tom Grotewohl of Protect The Porkies

Our conversation focuses on the ongoing efforts to oppose the Copperwood Mine in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula through the organization Protect the Porkies. Tom calls the proposed Copperwood Mine a “toxic waste mine,” because that’s most of what it will produce.

We explore the motivations behind the campaign, intervention points around securing funding for mining projects, and the environmental impacts of mining. We also dive into the importance of art and culture. Tom and the rest of the team at Protect the Porkies have used community engagement and art to involve and inspire people throughout their campaign.

Artwork created by community members to honor and support the protection of the Porcupine Mountains.

This conversation is also a dialogue. Tom and I first met through Protect Thacker Pass, and in this interview, he turns the questions around on me to discuss lessons learned from that campaign to resist a lithium mine in Nevada.

Topics discussed in this show include:

Government and corporate partnerships in resource extraction

The potential of the Rights of Nature movement to reshape environmental law

The importance of community engagement, cultural change, and grassroots activism to build decentralized movements for protection of land and water

Chapters

03:00 Introduction to Protect the Porkies

05:50 Tom’s Background and motivation

09:29 Max’s experience with Thacker Pass

13:02 Funding for mining projects

19:35 Environmental impacts and permitting issues

25:45 Government and corporate partnerships

31:28 Lessons from Thacker Pass

36:56 Rights of Nature, including challenges and successes

52:03 Cultural change and community engagement

01:03:41 Strategies for Implementing Rights of Nature

About the Truth and Reckoning Podcast

In this show, we learn from front-line organizers and communities fighting against environmental destruction. We explore different perspectives and innovative strategies for movement building, the potency and potential of rights of nature, and effective action in defense of our communities. And, we share inspiring stories of people working towards right relationship with the land and each other. The show is hosted by CELDF Community Resistance and Resilience Program Co-Director Max Wilbert.

You can find the show on:

About CELDF — Community Environmental Legal Defense Fund

CELDF is a nationwide community of organizers, lawyers, and partners who educate, agitate, and organize to confront systemic injustice and restore humanity’s reciprocal relationship with the Earth. For over 30 years, we’ve helped communities resist corporate exploitation, reject regulatory false promises, and assert their right to self-govern through systems grounded in ecological balance and collective power.

