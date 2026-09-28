Truth and Reckoning

Truth and Reckoning

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Phil Shane's avatar
Phil Shane
Sep 28

Western humans will give up everything to maintain the comfort, security and entertainment offered by Modernity, and then hope for technological fixes for Nature being destroyed. I don’t know if that will ever change.

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Michelle Holman's avatar
Michelle Holman
Sep 30Edited

A beautifully tender and realistic love letter and call to action on behalf of our precious life giving waters.

I am reminded that Jewish Renewal’s founder and amazingly inspiring human being, Rabbi Zalman Shachter-Shalomi, taught that “prayer without action is empty”. (He also said that nuclear power, etc. was not kosher)

I would also suggest that “spiritual commitment” is not necessary to take bold action. I’m not about to let atheists off the hook … anyone can take the risks necessary to defend the Earth.

Gratitude and respect, Brother Max

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