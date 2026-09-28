Welcome to Truth and Reckoning, a newsletter from the Community Environmental Legal Defense Fund (CELDF). We are organizers, lawyers, and revolutionaries who educate and agitate to confront systemic injustice and restore humanity’s relationship with the Earth.

For more than 30 years, we’ve helped communities resist corporate power, reject regulatory false promises, and assert their right to self-governance grounded in ecological balance. This piece was written by CELDF’s Co-Director of Community Resistance and Resilience Max Wilbert.

Autumn rains are here. The grass turns green. Frogs congregate on my porch, replacing summer’s lizards. Color appears on the leaves of the oak trees. After a long, dry summer, the rain seeps into the cracked clay.

The water will not remain here. Although I live a hundred miles away from the Columbia River, my home is in the drainage basin of the Long Tom River which flows into the Willamette and then the Columbia.

A river is not defined by her banks. A river is a process, and the Columbia — known as the ɬmal in the Chinook trading language, the lingua franca of the Pacific Northwest before it was outlawed by early State authorities — encompasses this place too. She stretches from the highest peaks in the mountains, where centuries-old glacial ice weeps down crumbling cliff faces in heat waves, to cities where molecules of water slowly percolate through asphalt-entombed soil, to the roots of fir trees carrying moisture from deep underground through phloem and xylem to the highest needles where they float into the clouds.

A river is not simply water flowing through a channel. A river is a being.

About 60 percent of my body is water. My drinking water comes from a well sunk into the ground. I sip from a glass as I write. The water tastes clean. There is no chemical treatment or filtration, just water pulled from soil, purified by rain and plants and microorganisms. This shallow aquifer is part of the Columbia Basin, which means that more than half of my physical body is made up of the ɬmal. I am 60% Columbia River. I borrow this water, cycling it through my body just like the trees growing outside my window. I am alive only because of this blessing.

That is why, when the ɬmal is attacked, it is an assault on my own body.

The world’s greatest rivers are among the most degraded ecosystems. The Colorado River, sucked dry to water fields in California and the Southwest, no longer reaches the ocean. The Mississippi is so toxified with agricultural chemicals that the Gulf of Mexico at its mouth is lifeless across an oceanic dead zone 7,000 square miles in size — one of more than 400 such zones around the world. The Yangtze River, in China, is now home to the world’s largest dam and no longer home to the Chinese paddlefish and Yangtze river dolphin — both extinct.

The ɬmal is no different. As I wrote in June:

“A being as vast as the Columbia is hard to kill. She is still alive. Yet she is dying. Year after year, her waters grow warmer and more difficult for native fish to survive in. Her salmon are dying, with fewer and fewer wild fish, the illusion of their persistence only maintained through a vast network of fish hatcheries, factory farms where eggs are raised into fish like cattle on a feedlot and released for anglers and commercial fishermen to gather into their nets. Her sturgeon, her steelhead, her freshwater mussels and lamprey [known as key’ween in Yurok, lamprey have existed on Earth longer than trees have, and are now more than 90% gone] and all of her inhabitants are dwindling. More than 60 large dams on her mainstem and tributaries shackle her. Her watershed has been deforested, urbanized, poisoned. The soils of her slopes, formerly nurturing wild ecologies, now erode under mechanized plows, carrying chemical fertilizers and pesticides into her waters. Millions of acres of her lands have been buried under concrete and asphalt, a veil of bitumen (tar sands). Wind turbines strike her ferruginous hawks and golden eagles out of the sky. Nuclear waste seeps into her waters at Hanford, [perhaps the most contaminated site in the world] where the plutonium that was used in the atomic bombings of Japan was enriched. Data centers take ever more of her flow, stealing the cold, life-sustaining waters that come from her mountains and necessary for her health and returning it superheated and toxified with chemicals. Up and down her length, industry has had its way.”

Right now, there are multiple new nuclear reactors being planned along the Columbia River, financed by tech companies seeking power for data centers. Fuel for these reactors would come from uranium mines in the American southwest which have left behind a toxic legacy that has disproportionately harmed the Diné, Hopi, and other regional tribes. There are an estimated 15,000+ abandoned uranium mines in the southwest have never been cleaned up. I’ve walked to the mouth of one with a portable Geiger counter. We didn’t go any further.

As global warming worsens, glaciers melt, and logging of old forests throughout the vast watershed continues, summer flows in the Columbia will decline further and further.

I have never seen a clean, healthy ɬmal. I have only seen her in a cage. At Celilo Falls, buried under a hundred feet of dark water, only ghosts recall the roar of the water, the thrashing of millions of salmon, and the laughter of people gathered from tribes across the region to fish and trade. At the Grand Coulee Dam, as a child, I watched a laser light show projected onto the face of the 550-foot-tall concrete wall extolling the virtues of progress and industry, nationalist propaganda literally writ large. At The Dalles, data centers rise on the floodplain, cooling their racks of computers with river water. This is the river I have known.

Early this summer, I walked 16 miles along the river with my friend Djuli Lomboy, an enrolled member of the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde of Klickitat, Wasco, Chinookan, Molalla, Klamath, Filipino, German, French Canadian and Scandinavian descent. Between mid-June and mid-July, Julie walked nearly the whole length of the ɬmal, 300 miles from Astoria to Hanford. Her walk was not sponsored by any large organizations — any organizations at all, in fact. It was a personal act of prayer, an attempt to reconnect to the river and her life.

On the day I joined Djuli, the day’s hike began near the Bonneville Dam, which, when it was completed in 1937, was the largest in the world. It’s scale is still staggering: half a mile long, as tall as a 17-story building, solid concrete as thick as half a football field. It completely blocked the migration of white sturgeon — ancient beings who can live well over a century and can grow to be 20 feet in length. Ever since, they have dwindled.

Walking the river has me thinking of fish ladders. A fish ladder is a Jerry-rigged attempt to mitigate the worst harms of dams on migratory fish like salmon and steelhead. They generally don’t work very well. As fish advocates explain:

“Of the 16 Columbia Basin salmon and steelhead stocks that originate above Bonneville Dam, 11 are either listed under the Endangered Species Act or have been extirpated. Other native fish (e.g., sturgeon and lamprey) have declined to alarmingly low levels… Extirpated stocks include Snake River coho (declared extinct in the 1980s), mid-Columbia River coho, upper Columbia coho, and mid-Columbia sockeye. Additionally, the construction of dams without fish passage led to the extirpation of multiple populations of Chinook, sockeye, coho, and steelhead.”

Fish ladders are an attempt to mitigate the worst harms of something — dams — which are inherently destructive to rivers. They are a band-aid on a gunshot wound; better than nothing, but far from adequate.

Another type of ladder may be what we need now: an escalation ladder. A plan, in the face of a worsening situation, for taking our actions to the next level. What would it mean for our movements to defend rivers — to defend ourselves — to escalate? It would mean that in addition to or instead of participating in public comment periods and raising awareness about the harms the river is facing, we would take direct action to stop those harms from occurring.

Dams are designed and built by human beings, and they can be removed by people as well. Global warming is caused mainly by the burning of fossil fuels and the destruction of forests and other ecosystems worldwide. Data centers depend on a reliable flow of diesel, gasoline, and electricity. Industrial agriculture is fully dependent on continued flows of fossil fuels as well. All of these activities are vulnerable to disruption.

We don’t live in a democracy. We need to stop acting like we do. Instead of play-acting at public participation, we need to start doing what a resistance movement does: recruitment, training, intelligence gathering, disruption, sabotage.

We need to fight back.

There are some limited avenues to work within the existing structures of law to protect the river, and I support those who choose to work in this way. But work within the system is extremely limited and usually defensive in nature. You can’t win with defense alone. Trump and his assaults on public lands, environmental protection laws, and democracy are not an aberration. He represents a through-line in American history from George Washington and Andrew Jackson to the present. The US government exists to facilitate industrial-scale exploitation of the land for profit. The current assault on environmental protection rules means that all the work people did within the system for decades is being undone. And that work, although honorable and important, was far from adequate. Even before Trump, the species extinction crisis, the climate crisis, pollution, oceanic dead zones, and other ecological problems were worse than ever before and accelerating.

Now, as global warming, mass migration, food scarcity, economic hardship, and ecological collapse accelerate, fascist demagogues are likely to proliferate, not fade away. As far as I can see, there are only two paths ahead of us, as Rosa Luxembourg explained so presciently nearly a century ago: tyranny or revolution.

The great abolitionist Frederick Douglass, when he spoke of escaping slavery in 1838 in Baltimore, said that “I prayed for freedom for twenty years, but received no answer until I prayed with my legs.” I’ve loved this quote ever since I first read it. It carries layers of meaning. A coarse atheist reading would be that god (spirits, deities, etc.) are not real; that our world is purely material, and prayer is nothing but affectation. But this isn’t what Douglass meant. He meant that we are instruments of divine will; that human action is a mechanism of intervention; that his desire for freedom would amount to nothing until it animated him.

The ɬmal needs the destruction to stop. So do the salmon, and the lamprey, and the steelhead, and the sturgeon. So does your local river. So do the Timor green pigeon and vaquita porpoise and Port Orford cedar. So do our children. Without our effective action, their future is grim; war, scarcity, a world in which the wealthy are protected by walls and air conditioning while the poor simply die.

Prayer alone will not stop the destruction, but change within the human heart — not all of them, but at least ours — precedes change in the world. A person cannot take bold action requiring sacrifice without spiritual commitment. That is what the river needs now; bold action. Not fish ladders. Escalation ladders.