"Greedy Hands in the Wetland" — Update on Virginia Beach Forest Destruction

In this episode of the Truth and Reckoning podcast, we speak with four people resisting the destruction of a rare maritime forest in Virginia Beach, VA

This is a followup to episode 2 of this podcast, in which Dr. John Aguiar introduced us to “Pleasure House Point,” a natural area in Virginia Beach which is currently being bulldozed by the city government as a so-called “restoration” project. Thousands of trees have been cut down, including mature oaks and pines, heavily impacting bird and Diamondback terrapin habitat.

At Pleasure House Point, the city of Virginia Beach is currently clearcutting a mature native forest and destroying critical nesting habitat for the Diamondback Terrapin. It’s part of what they call a “restoration” project, and is happening as part of a wetlands-credit scheme whereby wetlands habitat elsewhere which is being destroyed for a flood-mitigation project is supposedly being “offset” by the creation of new wetlands at Pleasure House Point.

In both cases, nature is losing.

This story is one of a growing number of examples — from forest thinning to spraying invasive species with herbicides — where “restoration” has been co-opted and used as a greenwashing technique. This isn’t an indictment of restoration as a whole, but it is a warning that there are active attempts to use the language emerging from this field to justify more destruction of our planet.

In this followup episode, we speak with Dr. Aguiar and three other residents of the area who are opposing the destruction: Kim Mayo, Windy Crutchfield, and Walt Stone. These three have, with some assistance from CELDF, filed a pro se lawsuit against the Army Corps of Engineers for destroying Pleasure House Point.

Topics discussed in this show include:

The link between local politicians and housing developers who benefit from the clearcutting and made major campaign contributions

The city’s stonewalling and lack of transparency

The lawsuit against the Army Corps of Engineers

Community protests and activism

Feelings of betrayal by local environmental organizations

Impacts of wildlife, including the diamondback terrapin

The need for more journalists to write this story and more community members to join the resistance

Why is it that nature always has to be destroyed? Why not bulldoze the golf course or the luxury homes instead and turn that land into salt marsh?

Photos from the site

All photos provided very graciously by our guests.

Partial timeline since May 2025

Feb. 2025 - Multiple gatherings/ protests

March 8, 2025 - Documentary filmmaker records residents urging the city not to destroy our public land

March 18-19, 2025 - More than 5,000 trees are cut down, including sizeable live oaks the city was legally required to conserve.

April 27, 2025 - Virginia Beach City Government sets up security cameras on-scene which play recorded messages when they detect people nearby instructing people that they are trespassing and police would be called.

May 2025 - Documentary filmmaker returns, recall petition launched against Councilman who pushed the destruction in his district

August 2025 - Illegal pollution discharge documented by opponents

October 12, 2025 - Media captures oil barrel, toxic waste ,and a portable toilet floating around next to the restored “wetlands” (deforested area).

December 2, 2025 - Councilman Joash Schulman refuses to talk about Pleasure House Point when questioned at a public meeting about his developer donor having water views following the deforestation.

Keywords

Virginia Beach, environmental activism, diamondback terrapin, forest destruction, community response, local government, transparency, environmental journalism, terrestrial ecosystems

