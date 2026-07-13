While hiking along the Columbia River on a prayer walk in late August, CELDF Community Resistance and Resilience Director Max Wilbert photographed this hazmat placard alongside Interstate 80.

Welcome to Truth and Reckoning, a newsletter from the Community Environmental Legal Defense Fund (CELDF). We are organizers, lawyers, and revolutionaries who educate and agitate to confront systemic injustice and restore humanity’s relationship with the Earth.

For more than 30 years, we’ve helped communities resist corporate power, reject regulatory false promises, and assert their right to self-governance grounded in ecological balance. This week we bring you a special message from CELDF’s staff.

Many notable revolutionaries in history have been lawyers. There is a simple reason for this: lawyers understand how the system works. We see the truth. And once seen, the illegitimacy of oppressive legal systems must be fought.

CELDF has more than three decades of experience in the unjust American legal system. We’ve seen it all: blatant corruption, the elevation of corporate rights, suppression of democracy, miscarriage of justice, and a system that protects the wealthy and powerful over people and nature.

None of this is an accident. If you understand the law as we do, you know that this is deliberate. It is built into our legal system.

We see this in the small Pennsylvania community of Grant Township, where we have been working for a decade to assist the people in fighting off toxic fracking waste. We won the battle — but the corporation at hand is still suing us to this day. Once again, we’ve been in court in recent months, and there’s a chance the fracking company could financially destroy us. The law is on the side of the polluters.

We see it in Arizona, where we continue to support folks resisting construction of the border wall which not only threatens human life, but is destroying watersheds, old-growth trees, and cutting off essential wildlife migration corridors. Dozens of laws — which were never very strong in the first place, yet which provided some protections — have been entirely waived to enable this: the Endangered Species Act, the Clean Air Act, the Clean Water Act, the National Environmental Policy Act, the National Historic Preservation Act, the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act. Elites can ignore the law when they choose to.

We see it in Ohio and New York and elsewhere where we are working with communities facing data centers and fighting for the rights of their community and the rights of nature. Many states have banned rights of nature entirely, outlawing democracy when it clashes with corporate power.

Several weeks ago, we interviewed historian Tad Stoermer who confirmed what CELDF staff already knew: this injustice is fundamental to the U.S. legal system and was deliberately incorporated since the founding of this nation. This is why revolution and various forms of disruption are not just justified, but essential.

We’re working to build the movement for this transformation, and we would like to extend a big thank you to everyone who made a donation during our mid-year 50/20 fundraising campaign. The “50” was for the $50,000 we targeted to raise and the “20” for the number of new donors to CELDF we were looking to welcome in. As the last day of the campaign faded away, we had raised under $40,000 and brought on a handful of new donors — far better than nothing, but frankly, we need more support.

Beyond the dollars needed to run CELDF, please keep tracking what is happening with the communities we are supporting, the content coming out here on the Truth + Reckoning Substack page, and the upcoming live trainings on resistance organizing, citizen assemblies, and the legal landscape for those engaging in direct action. If you haven’t checked it out yet, we’ve highlighted more of what we’ve been up to in the Declaring Disruption mid-year impact report.

Making a donation to CELDF can happen anytime, and provides us with the means to support frontline communities with organizing, legal, and educational services they can’t get anywhere else. Please send in a check for $100, include CELDF in your estate planning, or jump in online with a $15 a month donation.

Thank you very much.