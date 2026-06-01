Truth and Reckoning

Truth and Reckoning

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Kate Scott's avatar
Kate Scott
1d

Thank you, as always for your strong work!

"The Revolution will not be Televised, "Gil Scott-Heron , https://youtu.be/vwSRqaZGsPw?si=1FdC46huu0njIvDy

And there's always, Twisted Sister, "We're Not Going To Take It!",

https://open.spotify.com/track/5X79VgaOn8pDTpTKu3PixN?si=20899a1d229f4332

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Eric Mosley's avatar
Eric Mosley
11h

I hear and share your frustration, anger and resolve. The framework I was indoctrinated to see America through was “the light of democracy” when America was never intended to be a democracy. The founding class of rich, white male supremacist, human traffickers like Madison, Jefferson and Washington feared democracy and said so.

To stop the drive to totalitarianism, it is critical that we clearly understand the organized system of structural violence America has always been. Structural violence that is now being driven by a coalition of corporate, tech, energy and other billionaires, using a divide the people to conquer us strategy, that is evident in all the tactics being used by the radical right, MAGA and the psuedo-Christian Nationalists.

To defeat the totalitarians we must focus on unifying more people because unity is the source of our power against wealth. Right now we are divided, lack a clear long term objective and consequently lack a coherent strategy, leading us to fight isolated battles with a focus on tactics. This is where we need to begin. Fall back. Regroup. Organize for greater unity.

And this may be the hardest part to see: the legislative, judicial and electoral battles that are taking place are insufficient to the cause of liberty and justice for all and true democracy, but they need to be fought because they are buying us time to do the above. Time we are wasting if we wait to see how those fights are going to play out. History tells us how it will go, the lessons are in Russia, China and here at home, and the clear answer is totalitarianism.

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