Learning Nonviolent Direct Action Skills with Lina Blount

Welcome to Truth and Reckoning, a newsletter from the Community Environmental Legal Defense Fund (CELDF). We are organizers, lawyers, and revolutionaries who educate and agitate to confront systemic injustice and restore humanity’s relationship with the Earth.

For more than 30 years, we’ve helped communities resist corporate power, reject regulatory false promises, and assert their right to self-governance grounded in ecological balance.

In this episode, we bring you the recording of a training CELDF hosted earlier this year focused on non-violent direct action.

Our trainer is Lina Blount, an organizer and writer working on environmental justice campaigns in the Philadelphia area since 2011. Lina currently works as the Director of Strategy and Partnerships for the Earth Quaker Action Team, a grassroots group including Quakers and people of diverse beliefs who use nonviolent direct action to work towards a just and sustainable economy by targeting corporate power. Lina’s view of people power is most shaped by her experiences in the streets, in actions, in meetings, and in multi-year campaigns with everyday people fighting to make a better world for themselves and their communities.

This training covers:

Foundations of Nonviolent Direct Action

Analyzing Pillars of Power

Roles in Social Change

Escalatory Campaign Strategies

Spectrum of Allies and Tactical Sequencing

Economic Disruption and Non-Cooperation

Community Engagement and Organizing

Crowd Management and Action Design

Strategic Planning for Collective Power

Links and Resources

About the Truth and Reckoning Podcast

If you’re new here, this is Truth and Reckoning, a newsletter from the Community Environmental Legal Defense Fund (CELDF). In this show, we learn from front-line organizers and communities fighting against environmental destruction. We explore different perspectives and innovative strategies for movement building, the potency and potential of rights of nature, and effective action in defense of our communities. And, we share inspiring stories of people working towards right relationship with the land and each other.

You can find the show on: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocketcasts, YouTube (in video and audio versions), and anywhere else you get your podcasts (click here to find this podcast via your preferred app).

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