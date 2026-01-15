Image via Adbusters .

This essay was written by CELDF’s education director, Ben Price.

Laws that define planet Earth as property reflect a condescending attitude that ultra-wealthy humans have developed to justify narcissism and sociopathology. As these owners of Earth maneuver into positions of privilege and advantage over everyone else, it is ultimately the planet itself and all its inhabitants that are destined for ruin.

Over the last five centuries an extorted majority has capitulated to the extorting minority’s desire for a bigger share of everything by parceling Earth among property owners with near monopolistic control over life’s necessities around the globe. Some of the property owners are wealthy individuals. Some are nation-states. Many are corporations. Few are working class and poor people, although we make up the largest part of the population.

Earth is utterly at the mercy and appetites of the owners of each owned parcel. Where human beings and their local ecosystems dwell as members of living natural communities, what happens to the community is out of the locals’ hands. The hoarders of property call the shots. That goes for people who dwell within municipal jurisdictions and Indigenous groups living on reservations.

But communities are pushing back to reclaim the commons.

According to the Rights and Resources (RRI) report Who Owns the World’s Land?, “communities [including indigenous peoples, local communities, and descendants of slaves] gained legal recognition to over 100 million hectares [ 247,105,381 acres] of additional land from 2015–2020 and now own more than 11 percent of the world’s land.”

Ironically, in 2023 the UN Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) reported that “at least 100 million hectares [247,104,870 acres] of healthy land [are] now lost each year.” That’s the equivalent of about 386 thousand square miles - nearly twice the size of the nation of Spain. These lands aren’t actually “lost”; they are destroyed, mostly by government chartered, licensed, and permitted corporations in pursuit of profit without responsibility.

According to Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research (PIK), since the year 1900 the percentage of land ecological damaged beyond what is locally considered “safe” has doubled.

So, 11 percent of the planet’s inhabitable land is owned by “communities” and, according to RRI, 21 percent is owned by corporations and affluent individuals, and 67 percent by nation-states. However, nation-states routinely open ostensibly public lands to corporate resource extraction, so the amount of land controlled by corporations as if they owned it is significantly underreported. And as a result of that industrial spoilage, the percentage of land considered uninhabitable and at high risk of becoming uninhabitable has doubled in one century. And the rate of destruction continues to increase exponentially.

For example, per the Bureau of Land Management:

“Approximately 12.4 million acres of public land in the U.S. are currently leased to oil and gas companies for fossil fuel extraction. This figure highlights the extent of public land that is open to resource extraction.”

And according to an April 2022 Lancet article, between 2007 - 2017:

“High-income nations are responsible for 74% of global excess material use, driven primarily by the USA (27%) and the EU-28 high-income countries (25%). China is responsible for 15% of global excess material use, and the rest of the Global South (ie, the low-income and middle-income countries of Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia) is responsible for only 8%.”

And as we collectively hurry into uncertainty over the fate of modern society and the natural world, billionaires are busy buying up as much land as they can get their hands on in anticipation of a planet-wide catastrophe.

They aren’t satisfied with just a piece, they want the whole pie.

Those of us who are privileged to have homes and yards cherish them. It seems natural to love and be protective towards our habitat, and to share it with the people we care about. These are communal relationships, not transactional or dividend-generating ones, differing qualitatively and quantitatively from the use of land for extraction, commodification, rent, and maximum exploitation.

Before land was privatized and turned into individually monopolized property, conceptual inventions like the notion of “trespass” and a right protecting individual owners of property against encroachment by the community were unheard of. Before the Enclosure Movement (the official policy of intentionally privatizing Earth) started in the 17th century, there was no “Stay Out!” or “Keep Off the Grass!” signs. There was no “Right to Roam” movement in the UK prior to the Enclosure Movement because the right to traverse the land was unquestioned.

Then came the British empire, and the class of imperialist wannabes that included the likes of George Washington. He was named “Town Destroyer” by the Iroquois when he served as a British officer during the French and Indian War. For global context, according to the American Battlefield Trust, “The French and Indian War refers to the North American theater of the overarching global war known as the Seven Years’ War in Europe.” Like most wars, this one was a contest for control of “property” — land and resources. The French and British Empires were alternately manipulating and slaughtering Native Americans in competition over who would ultimately control the land being irrigated with their blood.

Once the struggle for absolute control over North America was settled in favor of the occupying American colonists, and against the British and French colonial empires, and the original inhabitants of Turtle Island, the United States government devised laws to justify stripping what remained of tribal lands from them.

According to the authors of “The Settlement of America: An Encyclopedia of Westward Expansion from Jamestown to the Closing of the Frontier,” the Dawes Act of 1887:

“altered traditional land rights on tribal territories within the United States [and] authorized the President of the United States to subdivide Native American tribal communal landholdings into allotments for Native American heads of families and individuals. This would convert traditional systems of land tenure into a government-imposed system of private property by forcing Native Americans to ‘assume a capitalist and proprietary relationship with property’ that did not previously exist in their cultures.”

To break-up enclaves of what remained of traditional Indigenous communities into individually owned parcels, the Dawes Act emphasized severalty – the treatment of Native Americans as individuals rather than as members of tribes.

This legal maneuver effectively cancelled Indigenous traditional relationships with the land that had evolved over millennia.

It put tribal lands under the control of national law.

The US adopted similar policies for non-native communities by municipalizing them and encouraging investors in resources to set up public corporations (municipalities) and land settlements to legitimize resource exploitation as if as a citizen-driven enterprise rather than an official policy to fund imperial expansion.

Pursuit of a piece of the pie to fulfill the American Dream was all about possession of “real” property by individuals who would buy homes with corporate-paid wages. It’s a system of piecemeal privatization that has put all of us in competition with everyone else. The illusion is that we have some kind of regency over what happens on our little parcels. In reality, we pay rent in taxes and mortgages for the privilege of living where we do. And what’s happening to the rest of the land, the extraction of resources, the erection of buildings and paving of surfaces, the waste piling up and being plowed under, all of it undermines the artificial dollar value of our slice of the pie, but more importantly the web of life needed to sustain us and every other creature is being converted into lifeless real estate.

This property construct or ownership engenders alienation and ownliness (the progenitor of loneliness).

Individually controlled rights attached to property are rights wielded against neighbors. When community values cost property owners monetary value, community coherence is eroded then shattered in the transactional commodification of the relationship between property owners and the rest of the community.

The transactions that treat land and all it nurtures as property under our laws forces a kind of unnatural abstraction to dominate our relationship to the world around us. Instead of experiencing our lives as connected to the other lives that share the land with us, wealth in the hands of an individual or group creates an illusion that everything “on our property” has value only in terms of how it can benefit us in the abstract realm of monetary rewards. The feedback loop of rewards for an exchange of property for money and money for property drives an ever increasing desire for more positive stimulation. What is stimulated is the biochemistry of the human brain and that stimulation creates an escalating desire for even more excitation.

What is revealed by this repetition of abstract transaction is that materialism is, quite literally, substance abuse .

Our culture’s materialistic ethos feels like a codependent rationalization for addictive behavior. The stereotypical drug addict stops caring about the way they treat others, abdicating responsibilities to the community. We see parallel behavior on display by hoarders of wealth and the ancillary power that comes with it.

In contrast, people who are not owned by their property find communion with neighbors, family and friends and are able to participate in collective decision-making for the common good. Involvement in community mutual aid, education, and socialization of the young, and a level of solidarity to achieve common goals are natural behaviors evolved by humans over millennia. But those positive traits are sacrificed to the magnetic appeal of immediate and addictive material gratification.

So, what can we do that will bring about the kind of change that’s indispensable if we are to preserve community, nature, and life itself for future generations of humans and non-humans?

We first have to confront the sickness that has overpowered our collective instinct for survival. In psychology, personal adornment with jewelry and costumery and personal items of possession are seen as extensions of ego personality, and are indicative of having met and exceeded personal survival needs. When we say people are possessed by their possessions, it’s about the psychological attachments - really the pleasure/reward chemistry of the body reinforcing what is experienced as an enhancement of survival odds. This all makes sense on the individual scale, but becomes socially pathological when possession by possessions encompasses the privatized (individually claimed) monopolization of community needs and resources. People who succumb to materialism (“materialists”) perceive the accumulation of material possession, luxury, and hedonism as more compelling motivators of behavior than community responsibilities, ethical values, or intellectual and interpersonal honesty.

Materialists can become addicted to accumulation of possessions because continual acquisition sustains continual stimulation by their biological reward chemistry.

Like the stereotypical drug addict, addicted materialists are not to be trusted with making important decisions that affect other people.

They have an ill-concealed agenda of acquiring more possessions no matter what it costs the community.

While we’re getting clear about the addictive nature of materialism, let’s also clarify what we mean by community. I recommend that we expand its meaning to include people and all the life and land around them interacting as a natural community of biological beings with a collective right to defend and protect the whole community without being compelled to surrender any of it to the roving ownership addicts looking for their next hit of dopamine.

It is time for long-time enablers like us to flip the script with a tough love intervention. We need to articulate this problem of society-wide addiction in simple language so that people can repeat it to themselves as easily as they do pop song lyrics. We have so-far failed to act on this understanding of the true nature of the addictive habits driving our culture’s unchecked rush to self-destruction.

Communities and people stripped of agency

A common lament from armchair social justice warriors faults the apathy of average citizens and their avoidance of political involvement for the failure of reform efforts. But, far from being apathetic, American working class and poor people experience something even more concerning than indifference.

Paul Mobbs wrote that “the block to ecological change is not simply a lack of ‘knowledge’. It is that many all too well understand the reality of what stopping the ecological crisis would entail. Trapped by their subconscious fear of what that would mean personally, they cannot see a solution to the psychological dependency engendered by consumerism and industrial society.”

For many, reluctance to engage politically is symptomatic of individual psychological and social trauma, and futility rooted in generation after generation of political marginalization. The merely symbolic concessions “won” by reformists who cooperate with the corporate-state and settle for accommodations that, at best, “tweak the system,” is the full realization of the agendas of most foundation-funded NGOs. Such concessions amount to terms of surrender that are routinely negotiated by self-appointed progressive non-profits that barter away fundamental rights in exchange for pyrrhic victories, without community participation. The overall effect has been the creation of a powerful political roadblock to real and necessary systemic change that freezes-out communities at least as effectively as partisan gerrymandering.

And so what may appear to be public apathy is in fact frugality of motion in the face of progressive usurpation of people’s collective democratic agency.

When wealth funds both the corporate opposition to community self-determination as well as performative non-profit capitulation to corporate priorities under terms of surrender relabeled as industry concessions, just what role on the political playing board is left to the working and the poor? Perhaps refusing to participate in the game is the informed mature response.

What the individual working class or poor person conceives as futile political dithering by the professional managerial class is often mistaken by pedant social reformers for apathy. It serves the ends of empire to allow this misunderstanding by uncritical observers to go uncorrected. Reformers nod knowingly, silently vindicating the empire’s pretense to benevolence and laying blame on the colonized victims for not availing themselves of proffered false remedies.

Progressives have been wrong to accept meaningless concessions when they presume to speak on behalf of communities and the environment. Their “the best we could get” acceptance of minor concessions like set-backs and noise mitigation amount to terms of surrender. They err not only in judgement and self-importance, but strategically. If reformers were ever serious about social change to address injustice, they would be listening, ears to the ground, for signs that the aspirations of people longing to live in a community with the capacity to protect itself are reaching crescendo. But there’s a fundraising appeal to get out. And those people don’t support progressive causes anyway. If only they knew better.

But few are the social justice advocates who will roll up their sleeves and search through the rubble and wreckage marking the location of human relationships entombed under the priorities of a materialist junkie empire’s pretense to civilization.

For these reasons, a re-volition must precede the necessary revolution in which the collective will of communities is reanimated by the localization of authority over commercial corporate-state preemption of community self-governance.

A relocalization of power won’t be motivated into action by a political party, a membership organization, labor unions (to which too few working people belong), or any ideology that doesn’t center human needs and relationships and community self-defense as an extension of environmental protection.

Community rights and nature’s rights are not separate causes.

A revolution that demands a return of agency to communities currently colonized and conscripted into the corporate empire would create the necessary conditions for solving the global environmental polycrisis. By addressing the source of those catastrophes in the places where they occur, and by acknowledging that the individual harms stemming from communities being used as resource colonies by corporations, local governments once freed to do the will of their constituents could powerfully curtail the collective impact of corporate assaults that add up to global emergencies. By cancelling federal and state preemptions of community self-protection under the bogus Dillon’s Rule, many specialized environmental NGOs would become superfluous. Yet, few of those in operation are advocating for the necessary revolution to establish community self-determination. They may be motivated by self-preservation as well.

What is lamented as profound public apathy is really the coerced helplessness of communities and their co-dependence on state incorporated and wealth-funded non-profits acting as mouthpieces for usurped community democratic self-governance. The people’s active resistance to every oppression is possible if the people are politically unshackled. Localization of democracy will facilitate the creation of alternative social arrangements that can make community self-determination a reality. What appears to be apathy would disappear. Neither progressive non-profits nor the corporate-state want that to happen.

Seeking a way forward

Those with social consciences are forced to defend themselves against red herring accusations of treason and depravity. The taboo against challenging what law calls rights in property and that protect billionaires’ sociopathic hoarding of property and its abstraction, money, has got to be broken. There is nothing legitimate about the exalted status of individual billionaires. There is something occult and unnatural about attributing personhood to property and extending legal rights that have long been denied whole populations of human beings to money and corporate property. The power that money addiction gives the ultra-wealthy over the rest of society is choking off every viable solution to the global crises their institutionalized habits of accumulation have created.

The living world that we live on is being transformed into a dead planet for the short term maintenance of the power and privilege of a few money junkies. Responsibility to the rest of humanity and life on Earth can’t compete with the overwhelming high they experience, nor does social responsibility justify in their hearts a voluntary curtailing of the ongoing wreckage. And it seems beyond their capacity to let the thought break through their illusion of invulnerability that their own mortality will take it all away from them, whether that’s before or after they’ve destroyed everything else.

The enemies of wealth have always been the Indigenous denizens of the land and the people of displaced heritage living with renewed attachment to place. They are Native Americans, Palestinians, aboriginal inhabitants, and descendants of victims of enclosure and the ongoing privatization of the commons. They occupy land where the most efficient way for empire to expand dominion, extract resources, and perpetuate challenge-free control is to neutralize or eliminate native dwellers and heirloom colonists first.

Most don’t get a piece of the pie no matter how early they were to the table.

The planet is dying, but we can’t break the taboo that stops us from stopping the ravaging of life on Earth. It wouldn’t be proper. We might be called names.

From here, there is no normal for us to return to, only the communities we left behind when we all moved into cyberspace. The myth they call the American Dream sucked us in. But it doesn’t invite us to join the miserly hoarding class, though we mistakenly believe it would be a dream come true. Oh no. We’re stuck on an economic hamster wheel that’s built on the abstraction of property that’s derived from conquest. The pie crumbs once left for working and poor people now get swept up and recycled back into the economy to keep the whole pyramid scheme from crashing down. The sad irony is that it is toppling at the very moment we are contemplating ways not to get crushed under the weight of its rubble.

