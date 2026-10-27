Welcome to Truth and Reckoning, a newsletter from the Community Environmental Legal Defense Fund (CELDF). We are organizers, lawyers, and revolutionaries who educate and agitate to confront systemic injustice and restore humanity’s relationship with the Earth.

For more than 30 years, we’ve helped communities resist corporate power, reject regulatory false promises, and assert their right to self-governance grounded in ecological balance.

Over the past several months CELDF has organized two trainings with Denzel Caldwell and Dr. Camila Vergara focused on the topic of people’s assemblies. People’s assemblies are the most basic form of direct democracy: bring the community together, discuss issues of concern, and develop plans for moving forward. They represent a viable and powerful form of organizing that is already being used to respond to the ecological crisis, push back against capitalism and racism, and build grassroots power around the world.

In this post we:

Share the recordings of the first and second session in this series Share an excerpt from the brilliant Q&A that took place during the second training session, and Invite you to join to part 3 of this training series, now planned as a result of popular demand, which will take place on November 10th at 3pm Pacific / 4pm Mountain / 5pm Central / 6pm Eastern.

Register for Part 3

Excerpt: “Are We Building Power, or Reinforcing the System?”

In the Q&A that took place during part of this training series, a participant pressed both speakers with a devil’s-advocate question: if a people’s movement assembly’s wins depend on the buy-in of the very institutions it exists to challenge, isn’t it just reinforcing the system it opposes? Denzel Caldwell answers first based on the Black Nashville Assembly’s own budget fights in Tennessee — and Camila Vergara follows with a warning about what happens to movements that mistake a tool for the goal.

This segment starts at 1:02:19 in the recording.

Ben Price (reading a participant question)

We have a question that’s a follow-up to what Denzel said about dual power as a challenge to the state: How does this square with your work in participatory budgeting, city-run schools, etc.? To play devil’s advocate — does that not reinforce the power of the system, to work within and alongside it?

Denzel Caldwell (1:02:37)

I really appreciate this question, because this is actually something that we sit with daily. I want to open by asserting that there is an inherent contradiction that exists when a people’s movement assembly that is not a product of the status quo engages in those processes — the budget processes — because two things are happening. On the one hand, there is a political agenda that is independently being created in our container, in our assembly, as a part of our process. But at the same time, there’s a reality that the demands that we’re making require the buy-in of the current representatives that sit in office. So just speaking candidly: it’s great that we were able to get a certain demand passed, but the reality of it is, depending on the administration, depending on the city council makeup, that can all be taken away. So part of how some of us have reconciled this is leading with the fact that this participatory budgeting process under this structure is inherently limited, because we the assembly do not have the state power to uphold the demands that we have in a way that is concrete. We can disrupt, we can create our own political agenda, we can organize around that agenda, but we don’t have state power. And so part of what — and this is my articulation of what we’re thinking through in real time — is: what does it look like to engage in power-building work that does challenge the legitimacy of our current structure that requires the buy-in of city council? And that’s a question we have not answered yet. We’re thinking, and I think it’s really something that’s very much at the front of our minds, because we’re in Tennessee. Tennessee was one of the states that wasted no time following one of the Supreme Court decisions around majority-minority districts to rewrite the map such that it further disenfranchised Black voters. So then that not only creates even more difficulty for Black people to engage in this bourgeois democracy, but it also raises the question of: what does an entity like a people’s movement assembly — how do we challenge the legitimacy of this bourgeois democracy in the face of that reality? And that’s something that we’re trying to wrestle with. And part of what we hope our base and our assembly members can see is, through the participatory budgeting process under this structure, that they can see how limited it is — and they can see the class character of the city council and who they serve, in opposition to the demands that we make as working-class people, as part of the working class. And the hope would then be the question of how do we build a working-class political power that challenges the legitimacy of this current infrastructure — which will go well beyond participatory budgeting, which we honestly see as just a tool to exercise people’s governance muscles, but not the end-all be-all. That’s how we’re thinking about it right now.

Camila Vergara (1:06:23)

I cannot agree more with that characterization, in the sense that every interface between the people and power is an excuse for exercising that political muscle and being able to understand and know how things work — because we don’t really know. We think we know, but we don’t know. We need to really do it. So I think it is an excuse to, as you said, be aware of the system but also do things together, because we need something to do. We cannot just meet for the sake of meeting; there needs to be an agenda. But we need to go with open eyes about how limited it is, and it’s one of many. It’s a strategic choice. It’s not the end. It’s not that we’re going to get there and we’re going to just be there, like it happened in Porto Alegre in Brazil, where basically everything was about participatory budgeting and that’s it. And then when the party was not there to support it, they basically stopped doing it — instead of really branching out and taking over, which never happened. So I think one thing that we need to take into account is: yes, we use the tools, but every time that we use the tools there’s a danger of being disciplined and being determined by that tool. They’re not neutral.1 There’s no way that you’re going to exercise power and not be tainted by it, or not constrained by it and disciplined by it. So it changes you, because you’re in a position. So if you are in this participatory structure and you try to do it and you’re there and you’re not seeing elsewhere, you will become that — or could become that — and that is always a danger. Therefore the organization needs to be very open that these are tools to be used, but not the end. They’re means to ends.

Ben Price (1:08:24)

Thank you so much. (The next question moves to a different topic.)

Recording from Part 1

Recording from Part 2

About the Trainers

Dr. Camila Vergara is a London-based critical legal theorist, historian, and journalist writing on the relation between inequality and the law, and the possible solutions to systemic corruption and ecological destruction. She is a Research Fellow at University of St. Andrews, Scotland, Director of Research at the International University College Turin, Italy, co-Director of the Forum for Real Economic Emancipation (FREE), and Partner-Advisor of CELDF. She is the author of Systemic Corruption: Constitutional Ideas for an Anti-Oligarchic Republic (Princeton University Press 2020) and her work on constitutional theory, participatory democracy, corruption, and populism has been featured in leading international journals. In addition to her scholarly work, Dr Vergara is a global public intellectual, with more than 45 keynote speeches and public lectures across Latin America, the U.S., the U.K., and Europe, and dozens of interviews and media interventions, as well as an activist advising and collaborating with grassroots organizations on rights, deliberative democracy, and community-based forms of governance.

Denzel Caldwell is a community organizer, economist, and popular educator dedicated to Black Liberation. Born, raised, and currently organizing in Nashville, Tennessee, Denzel graduated magna cum laude from Morehouse College in 2014 with a bachelor’s in economics, and from the University of Oklahoma in 2018 with a master’s in economics. For over 10 years, Denzel has been committed to local organizing work focused on prison and police abolition, establishing a local and state-wide guaranteed basic income, and building self-determined Black communities in Middle Tennessee. Currently, his political home and work is concentrated in the Black Nashville Assembly, a participatory democracy project he co-founded with several other comrades to build the self-determination capacity and political power of working-class Black people in Nashville. At the Highlander Center, he is the Program Manager for the Economics and Governance team (aka the Electoral Justice Researcher and Educator), where he facilitates workshops that ground participants in the theory and practice of solidarity economy. His most recent work has been the People Practicing Power series, where he and his co-facilitators dive into civics from a radical lens to help participants builder sharper policy campaigns, direct actions, and strategies for building people power.

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