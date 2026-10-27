Truth and Reckoning

Truth and Reckoning

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Global Majority's avatar
Global Majority
17h

https://youtube.com/shorts/liFwE-PTqno?is=LKHjrMTQUrhXnhct

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TheBorsodiLedger's avatar
TheBorsodiLedger
16h

Caldwell names the exact contradiction, and he is honest that it is unanswered. An assembly that needs the council's buy-in to keep its wins does not have power. It has permission, and permission gets revoked by the next administration.

Vergara's warning is the other half. Tools discipline the people who use them. Porto Alegre proves it: the process became the point, and when the party left, the power left with it.

The answer to both is to stop asking for the Floor and start producing it. A city that grows its own food, holds its own water, and keeps its own lights on does not need the council to uphold its demands, because its demands are already true in rows on the ground. A deed binds the city beyond any administration. That is what turns an assembly from a petition into a polity.

Count what is actually there. That is the power no council can take away.

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