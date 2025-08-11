Christian Church, Meets the Church of Mother Nature

Welcome to Truth and Reckoning, a podcast from CELDF — the Community Environmental Legal Defense Fund. If you would like to follow, you can subscribe for free. Or, if you’d like to pledge monetary support to these efforts, please either donate to CELDF or sign up for a paid subscription. Thank you.

Religious communities are becoming champions for the Great Lakes and other waters of New York State, bringing a crucial moral and spiritual lens to environmental activism

Back in March, we shared the news that New York State Assembly Member Patrick Burke had reintroduced a rights of nature law written by CELDF, "The Great Lakes and New York Waters Bill of Rights,” into the state legislature. The language in the law was drafted in cooperation with Mr. Burke’s office and with input from members of the community, including tribal members.

As we announced the news, CELDF also launched a sign-on letter for supporters to make their voice heard. One part of the response surprised us: how many Catholic and religious organizations and especially religious sisters had signed onto this letter.

To figure out what was going on, we reached out to our friend Carol De Angelo, Director of Office of Peace, Justice and Integrity of Creation at the Sisters of Charity of NY. That led to the conversation we bring you today, in which we discuss rights of nature, religion, morality, and The Great Lakes and New York Waters Bill of Rights with Carol and four other women:

Leeanna Varga , Executive Director for Mission for the Dominican Sisters of Hope

Alice Marie Giordano , Justice, Peace, Integrity of Creation Coordinator, Ursulines of the Roman Union Eastern Province

Holly Rockwell , Justice Promoter for the Sisters of St Joseph of Rochester

Pat Russell, member of ROAR (Religious Organizations Along the River)

Join us for a profound conversation that bridges faith and environmental justice, exploring the powerful intersection of religious orders and the burgeoning Rights of Nature movement. We'll explore:

The Missing Moral Lens: Why viewing nature as mere "resource" for profit is a moral failing, and how faith traditions are re-framing our relationship with the Earth.

From Dominion to Kinship: The evolving understanding of humanity's role, from "dominion" to "stewardship" and now to recognizing nature as "kin."

The Great Lakes Bill of Rights: The legislative efforts to grant personhood rights to natural entities and the surprising coalition behind them.

Lament, Repair, and Resilience: The importance of acknowledging environmental pain, seeking reparation, and finding personal and collective strength in the face of ecological crises.

Integral Ecology: How environmental degradation is inextricably linked to issues of racism, migration, and poverty, demanding a holistic response.

This conversation is a powerful invitation to reconnect with the spirituality of the Earth and consider how a deeper moral understanding can ignite a movement for true justice – for both people and the planet. Tune in to explore a new frontier in environmental advocacy, where ancient wisdom meets urgent modern challenges.

Links and Resources

The Great Lakes and NY Waters Bill of Rights: https://www.wnyea.org/great-lakes-bill-of-rights.html Sign the Support Letter for the NY Bill: https://forms.gle/krUp9X5crTaAAePP8 Sister Carol De Angelo’s testimony on the impact of religion at CELDF’s Truth, Reckoning and Right Relationship with the Great Lakes: “A Person of Faith's Testimony and Perspective: Listening and Learning to See Anew.”

ROAR (Religious Organizations Along the River): http://www.roarhvb.com/ Thomas Berry, The Great Work: https://thomasberry.org/quote/the-great-work-our-way-into-the-future/ CELDF CRR: https://celdf.org/community-resistance-and-resilience/ Truth Reckoning and Right Relationship with the Great Lakes Part 1: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLes1m5r1R-ZFZKeshvIl9941zxzbE6TxV&si=Oy21Y8gwsfIiD01B Part 2: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLes1m5r1R-ZHzGk7YzC_M4Tp7TqPMExXm&si=qeJ7wbeu6uKLfAZU

About the Truth and Reckoning Podcast

In this show, we learn from front-line organizers and communities fighting against environmental destruction. We explore different perspectives and innovative strategies for movement building, the potency and potential of rights of nature, and effective action in defense of our communities. And, we share inspiring stories of people working towards right relationship with the land and each other. The show is hosted by CELDF Community Resistance and Resilience Program Co-Director Max Wilbert.

