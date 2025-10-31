Welcome to Truth and Reckoning, a newsletter from the Community Environmental Legal Defense Fund (CELDF). We are organizers, lawyers, and revolutionaries who educate and agitate to confront systemic injustice and restore humanity’s relationship with the Earth.

For more than 30 years, we’ve helped communities resist corporate power, reject regulatory false promises, and assert their right to self-governance grounded in ecological balance. Subscribe to this newsletter to learn about rights of nature, environmental movement strategy, and stay updated on our work.

By Ben G. Price

At age sixteen, I traveled from Pennsylvania to Alaska’s wilderness to live for three months. I took Einstein’s book on relativity. My mind swirled and expanded. The next year, I wrote a paper for high school titled My Universe in Four Realities. Seven years later, I read Julian Jaynes’ book on consciousness. The epiphanies rolled in. The reality we’re taught to believe in always rang false to me. When I learned the inside tricks lawmakers use to stop Americans from blocking environmentally harmful industrial actions, I wrote a book about it. I’m passionate about exposing deceit, whether cultural or legal. These books helped.

1. The Reenchantment of the World

By Morris Berman

Why did I love this book?

For me, intelligence is the ability to change one’s mind, given new information and reasoned insight. This book changed my mind profoundly by challenging me to reexamine Western cultural dogmas about my place in the world, the unnatural life I was encouraged to build in pursuit of material convenience and luxury, and how the fantasy of material “progress” robbed me of the simple magic that is ever-present.

I know a book is particularly good when I have repeatedly taken it from my bookshelf over the years.

2. The Social Construction of Reality: A Treatise in the Sociology of Knowledge

By Peter L. Berger, Thomas Luckmann

Why did I love this book?

I have always suspected that the bubble of customs and dogmas, traditions and institutions that wrapped around my life and claimed it for its own from my earliest days did so to hide some bigger truth under an avalanche of “received truths” that, for me anyway, rang flat and hollow. Brands and logos, ideologies and faiths, rules and consequences–they all seemed contrived in some way and not connected to a reality beyond society’s insistence on their reality.

When I read Berger and Luckman’s book many years ago, it made a deep impression that has remained tattooed on my psyche ever since. I cannot recommend this book too highly!

3. Technic and Magic

By Federico Campagna

Why did I love this book?

My search to understand how I create a synthetic reality to live in took me into strange depths that turned out to be banal and obvious in hindsight. Campagna’s book is one of the more recent reads that impressed me with the author’s apparent familiarity with the borderland between consensus social reality and unfiltered perception.

Technic–I read the term as pointing to the synthetic, human-made material and conceptual artifacts that form framework of the modern human universe, while Magic–I read this term as the emergent force of life that dodges our attempts at articulating its nature but which ultimately gives meaning and value to my years on Earth.

In magic, I find my soul and lose it again in the artificiality of named and domesticated and owned things.

4. The Story is in Our Bones

By Osprey Orielle Lake

Why did I love this book?

I learned some practical lessons about the mailability of my mind and how certain cultural “truths” most modern people take for granted are just tinted versions of reality that distort not only my ideas but also my behavior towards other people and nature.

I particularly appreciate the author’s efforts to contrast the modern American worldview with that of Native Americans. The differences are stark and continue to profoundly influence my evolving sense of reality.

5. The Origin of Consciousness in the Breakdown of the Bicameral Mind

By Julian Jaynes

Why did I love this book?

Here’s a book that rearranged my thinking mind and opened a whole new universe of wonder to me. Digging deep for some way to understand how and why my conscious mind can construct a subjectively experienced universe in which I live and move was made a less lonely task when I encountered Julian Jaynes’ mind-blowing archaeology of subjective experience.

I was grateful to have some knowledge of ancient literature because I was taken on a tour not only of the words of the ancients but of the world they seem to have experienced subjectively, as revealed in their way of expressing themselves. The notion that subjective consciousness has not always existed as it does now for humans never seemed controversial to me, but the theory outlined here about HOW that evolution happened had me recommending this book frequently.

Ben’s Books

Editor’s note: besides being a community organizer, rights of nature trailblazer, and reader, Ben is also an author. Here are three of Ben’s published works:

1. Wouldn’t You Say? A Collection of Essays About ENVIRONMENT & COMMUNITY - The Necessary & Natural Relationship

A collection of 16 essays about community and nature guaranteed to challenge your beliefs and life-long assumptions. In three short, easy-to-read segments, each essay dissects cultural dogmas about everything from the age of “enlightenment,” ignorance as license, how saving the economy means not saving the environment, legal rights for ecosystems, the privatization of democracy, how local governments were stripped of authority to protect local communities, and how commercial speech is not free speech.

Published November 6, 2025 by the Community Environmental Legal Defense Fund (CELDF), the Rights of Nature pioneer who introduced legal rights for ecosystems to the world. Available on the CELDF website in paperback and ebook.

2. How Wealth Rules the World: Saving Our Communities and Freedoms from the Dictatorship of Property

Ben Price reveals that our Constitution and legal system were intentionally designed to give more rights to the wealthy propertied class than the rest of us. Price exposes how this hamstrings our ability to effectively address a host of pressing social and environmental problems—and what we can do about it.

Published May 21, 2019 by Berrett-Koehler Publishers. Available on Bookshop.org or via your local bookstore.

3. Ogden: A Tale for the End of Time

Ben’s foray into fiction is full of elemental magic, and tells a tale about how an emissary from the Spirit of Nature arrives in the early days of industrialization, in the form of a young troll, to judge humanity's fitness for survival, or to doom us to extinction. The evil intrigues of men bent on eradicating the last of the trolls are offset by profound epiphanies as Ogden grows and matures from a callow babe in the woods into a burly troll who communes with the spirits of Nature. Through many adventures he learns the similarities and differences between the black magic of men conjured through deceit and clever technology and the life-affirming magic of Nature expressed in ways mysterious and infinite. Ogden is a unique fantasy novel set in the 18th century, full of magical creatures, learning, and love.

Published October 24, 2023 by Histria Books. Available on Bookshop.org or via your local bookstore.