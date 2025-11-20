Truth and Reckoning

Truth and Reckoning

risa
15h

CELDF's approach is consistent with the approach of Earth Law; recognizing rights, which inhere simply from existing rather than the audaciously bestowing them. A transformative (not reformative) shift in the mindset current global hegemony from oppressing and dominating, the outcome of a Great Chain of Being and Cartesian mindset to reclaim indigenous principles of reciprocity, respect and relationship is needed. The pending collapse of the biosphere gives us this opportunity. But it's the right thing to do in any event.

