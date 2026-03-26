Truth and Reckoning

Truth and Reckoning

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Christian Stalberg's avatar
Christian Stalberg
4d

All true. Make no mistake about it, the system is in collapse, and will do so with with or without our assistance as it is proving itself daily to be completely and totally unsustainable. The challenge for us is to prepare for a world that is life-affirming and biocentric with careful emphasis upon governance, equity, justice and real democracy. Nation states are passe, as is globalization as they establish systems of fealty, dependency, and instability. Localization is what is required now. Proximity. Enoughness, Sufficiency. I could go on, but this is enough here for now.

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Rexx's avatar
Rexx
4d

So how do we get starred to save what is left. The rights of nature is not viable in many areas so we must spread out from mining to more direct effects on the economy. What about the unnecessary flying to get to a game or beach? The truth is most folks do not fly much if at all but it is a big contributor to oil use. How can we get the word out that Americans are subsiding this industry?

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