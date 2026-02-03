Truth and Reckoning

Truth and Reckoning

Killing all species softly: "Lee Zeldin is the worst administrator in the history of the EPA... it will take decades to rebuild... "

Judith Enck about her new book, The Problem with Plastic: How We Can Save Ourselves and Our Planet Before It’s Too Late.

“Scientists have found microplastics in our blood, our kidneys, our lungs,” says Enck. “They’ve been found in heart arteries, and if it’s attached to plaque, you have an increased risk of heart attack, stroke, premature death.” Enck says plastic is a “political” issue shaped by the powerful “chemical, fossil fuel, plastics industry — and consumer brands.”

Wash, rinse, repeat . . .

“Behold, the Spring has come; the earth has received the embraces of the sun and we shall soon see the results of that love!

Every seed is awakened and so has all animal life. It is through this mysterious power that we too have our being, and we therefore yield to our neighbors, even our animal neighbors, the same right as ourselves, to inhabit this land.

Yet, hear me, people, we have now to deal with another race – small and feeble when our fathers first met them but now great and overbearing. Strangely enough they have a mind to till the soil and the love of possession is a disease with them. These people have made many rules that the rich may break but the poor may not. They take their tithes from the poor and weak to support the rich and those who rule.

They claim this mother of ours, the earth, for their own and fence their neighbors away; they deface her with their buildings and their refuse. The nation is like a spring freshet that overruns its banks and destroys all that are in its path.

We cannot dwell side by side. Only seven years ago we made a treaty by which we were assured that the buffalo country should be left to us forever. Now they threaten to take that away from us. My brothers, shall we submit or shall we say to them: 'First kill me before you take possession of my land” ― Sitting Bull

https://paulokirk.substack.com/p/snip-snip-snip-from-edward-bernays

Just new faces in the fucking circle jerk ring, but the DNA is there in their blood:

From works like Dee Brown’s Bury my heart at Wounded Knee Sheridan emerges as a racist bigot and an employer of inhumane methods of war. These books in turn have inspired a series of popular revisionist films, starting with Soldier Blue in 1970 through to Dances with Wolves in 1990. Sheridan, the United States’ leading Western commander in the 1868–86 period, bears the blame for the cruel clearances of the tribes from traditional hunting-grounds.

“Kill every buffalo you can! Every buffalo dead is an Indian gone” (General Dodge). General Sherman is responsible for developing the strategy for conquering Plains Indians and to clear the plains for the Union Pacific and Kansas Pacific railroads by annihilating the buffalo population of the plains. On May 10, 1868, Sherman contacts General Sheridan and says, “as long as Buffalo are up on the Republican the Indians will go there. I think it would be wise to invite all the sportsmen … there this fall for a Grand Buffalo hunt, and make one grand sweep of them all. Until the Buffalo and consequent Indians are out [from between] the Roads we will have collisions and trouble” (Sheridan Papers, 1868). Lieutenant General John M. Schofield, commander of the Department of Missouri from 1869 to 1870, stated in his memoirs: “With my cavalry and combined artillery encamped in front, I wanted no other occupation in life than to ward off the savage and kill off his food until there should no longer be an Indian Frontier in our beautiful country” (Schofield, 1869).

Money Money Money, Disaster Disaster Disaster: Animal feed and biodiesel . . .

FYI: Brazilian large companies withdraw from the ‘Soybean Moratorium.’

On Monday, international environmental organizations warned that the withdrawal of major soybean traders from the Soy Moratorium could lead to the deforestation of up to 9.2 million hectares in the Brazilian Amazon.

A study by The Nature Conservancy (TNC) warns that this situation jeopardizes Brazil’s goal of zero deforestation by 2030 and its international climate commitments. Among the companies that withdrew are Cargill, Bunge, ADM, Louis Dreyfus, and Amaggi, unilaterally breaking a pact of nearly two decades.

Without equivalent monitoring mechanisms, the withdrawal of these companies reintroduces the risk that Brazilian soybeans will once again be directly linked to the destruction of the Amazon rainforest.

NGOs pointed out that the companies that abandoned the agreement, which prohibits the purchase of soybeans from deforested areas, will be responsible for the environmental and climate impacts resulting from their decision.

