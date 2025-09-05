Unplugged: Shannon Rowan on Technology's Hidden Costs

Welcome to Truth and Reckoning, a podcast from CELDF — the Community Environmental Legal Defense Fund. CELDF partners with people and communities to establish local self-governance necessary for living harmoniously within the boundaries of ecology.

In this episode, we speak with Shannon Rowan, who critiques the role of modern technology in society and how it impacts us and the world in terms of health, social well-being, and extractivism.

In this thought-provoking episode, we sit down with journalist, author, and activist Shannon Rowan. Shannon, who describes herself as a "Wi-Fi refugee," delves into the profound impacts of technology on our lives and the environment. We explore her latest book, "The Red Shoes: Our Devil's Dance with Technology and How We Can Stop It," which uses the metaphor of Hans Christian Andersen's classic fairy tale to discuss the addictive nature of modern technology. Join us as we discuss the intersection of technology, nature, and human connection, and how we can reclaim our sovereignty in a tech-dominated world.

Brief aside: the folks at Community Rights Lane County, who we spotlighted in our last episode of this podcast, have reached a milestone in their campaign to get rights of nature recognized in regional law by gathering more than 14,000 signatures and qualifying for the May, 2026 ballot.

About the Truth and Reckoning Podcast

In this show, we learn from front-line organizers and communities fighting against environmental destruction. We explore different perspectives and innovative strategies for movement building, the potency and potential of rights of nature, and effective action in defense of our communities. And, we share inspiring stories of people working towards right relationship with the land and each other. The show is hosted by CELDF Community Resistance and Resilience Program Co-Director Max Wilbert. This interview was conducted by Tish O’Dell, CELDF’s consulting director.

About CELDF — Community Environmental Legal Defense Fund

CELDF is a nationwide community of organizers, lawyers, and partners who educate, agitate, and organize to confront systemic injustice and restore humanity’s reciprocal relationship with the Earth. For over 30 years, we’ve helped communities resist corporate exploitation, reject regulatory false promises, and assert their right to self-govern through systems grounded in ecological balance and collective power.