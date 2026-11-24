On Wednesday, November 11th, Taxpayers Alliance Against Genocide (TAAG), a group of US citizens, hand delivered a collection of evidence to the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) in the Netherlands, alleging that US President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio are complicit in genocide and war crimes against the Palestinian people in Gaza and seeking their prosecution for human rights violations.

The evidence, reviewed and validated in part by CELDF Staff Attorney Terry J. Lodge, includes sworn affidavits, whistleblower testimony, doctor’s reports, firsthand accounts, videos, and extensive documentation which directly implicates US government officials. Lodge is one of three attorneys who reviewed the evidence to ensure admissibility in court.

CELDF focuses on organizing communities in the name of community rights and rights of nature resist corporate power and state violence, and build resilience in the face of the ecological crisis. Our orientation is inherently anti-colonial, and we support the struggle to gain self-determination and freedom for the Palestinian people.

Our organization has always been leery of international bodies such as the ICC and the UN because they are responsible to nation-states and not the people. Nonetheless, war is devastating to environmental health and justice, and we applaud this effort to hold war criminals and perpetrators of ecocide accountable — especially because of the involvement of Mr. Lodge, which is independent of the outstanding work he does for CELDF.

TAAG and a group called Democracy in the Arab World Now (DAWN) won a preliminary injunction in October allowing TAAG to communicate with the ICC prosecutor. Without the protection of the injunction, communication of any type with the Court is a felony crime in the United States punishable by up to 20 years’ imprisonment and a $1,000,000 fine. As we see, nation-states including the U.S. interfere regularly in the administration of international justice. In this case, TAAG’s lawyers prevailed in the U.S. District Court in Manhattan, gaining a temporary halt to this criminalization of justice advocates, and the evidence is being delivered in this possibly-temporary window of opportunity.

It is not impossible that the ICC will indict Trump and Rubio. In November 2024, the ICC issued arrest warrants for Benjamin Netanyahu, the prime minister of Israel, and Yoav Gallant, the former Minister of Defense of Israel, alleging responsibility for the war crime of starvation and the crimes against humanity of murder, persecution, and other inhumane acts in Gaza. If Trump and Rubio are guilty, then countless other US officials would also be implicated, including former president Joe Biden and former Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Support for Israel’s Gaza genocide and apartheid policies is generally a bipartisan consensus among US politicians.

The International Criminal Court is the only court in the world that can prosecute individuals for crimes against humanity and violations of the Nuremberg Principles. However, it is important to note that the ICC cannot enforce its rulings unilaterally. It does not have a police force or military and relies on signatory nations to enforce arrest warrants and extradite the accused to the Netherlands to stand trial. The United States, China, Russia, Israel, and India do not recognize the ICC. And while several ICC signatory nations have stated they will arrest Netanyahu and Gallant if they are able, other nations have stated they will not comply with the terms of the treaty. Signatories will meet next month to consider granting immunity to the leaders of non-signing countries, as The United States and Israel exert considerable pressure to curb the reach of ICC prosecutions.

As with Rights of Nature, the ICC is an attempt to hold the powerful to account for their war crimes despite the challenge of enforcement. In both cases, unrepresentative nation-states run interference for outlaw governments and corporate criminals, leaving it up to the rest of humanity to overcome organized and well-funded official criminality. At CELDF, we educate and empower communities to take action themselves, without waiting for slow-moving, easily-corrupted organs of the state, which are often illegitimate colonial entities. The ICC can and should be criticized for some of its past actions, but its efforts to reign in the Gaza genocide are laudable.

In this case, whatever the “proper authorities” at the ICC decide, it will be up to others to enforce justice. Regardless of what comes, we applaud all those who are working for justice in Palestine and elsewhere including Francesca Albanese (UN Special Rapporteur on the Occupied Palestinian Territories), Curtis Doebbler and Maria Kari (the other attorneys working with TAAG), and our friend and colleague Mr. Lodge.

For more information, view the live stream from November 11th and visit the TAAG website.

This is Truth and Reckoning, a newsletter from the Community Environmental Legal Defense Fund (CELDF). We are organizers, lawyers, and revolutionaries who educate and agitate to confront systemic injustice and restore humanity’s relationship with the Earth.

For more than 30 years, we’ve helped communities resist corporate power, reject regulatory false promises, and assert their right to self-governance grounded in ecological balance.