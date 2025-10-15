“Land of the fee.” Artwork by Mr. Fish. Used with permission.

Welcome to Truth and Reckoning, a newsletter from the Community Environmental Legal Defense Fund (CELDF). We are organizers, lawyers, and revolutionaries who educate and agitate to confront systemic injustice and restore humanity’s relationship with the Earth.

For more than 30 years, we’ve helped communities resist corporate power, reject regulatory false promises, and assert their right to self-governance grounded in ecological balance. Subscribe to this newsletter to learn about rights of nature, environmental movement strategy, and stay updated on our work.

This is a guest post written by a friend of ours named Cris De Vera. Cris is a community organizer in the Philippines (which local organizers, rejecting the name passed down from the colonizer King Philip of Spain, called ‘the archipelago’).

The rise of social media created a double-edged sword. On one side, it offered an open space for people to express themselves, form communities, and access information outside of mainstream channels. On the other, it enabled the widespread proliferation of fake news, disinformation, and algorithm-driven echo chambers—tools that have become vital to the resurgence of authoritarianism and fascism across the globe, including in the USA, the Philippines, Brazil, and beyond.

Access to information is still a privilege, not a right. Even in the age of “free” information, structural inequalities continue to determine who gets to speak and who gets heard. Historically, traditional media—newspapers, magazines, radio, and television—was tightly controlled by elites. Today, while digital platforms appear decentralized, they are still subject to corporate and political manipulation. According to doctrines like Unrestricted Warfare, media becomes a weapon: not just for communication, but for disinformation, confusion, and the erosion of public trust. The battle of propaganda still happening in a new battlefield and a war on narrative are ongoing.

In the Philippines, we saw this manipulation at full force during the Duterte regime. The so-called War on Drugs relied heavily on a narrative that framed drug users as the root of crime and societal decay. The result: mass support for extrajudicial killings, the normalization of police brutality, and the erosion of human rights. Similarly, the use of Red tagging demonized progressive movements and activists, paving the way for forced disappearances, warrantless arrests, and the silencing of dissent.

Marcos Jr., son of the former dictator, rode into power on the back of historical revisionism, misinformation campaigns, and the cultivation of nostalgia for a mythologized past. These tactics were not accidental; they were strategic and well-funded, disseminated through social media, trolls, influencers, and even state-backed content creators.

I witnessed the War on Drugs unfold firsthand. The paranoia, fear, and distrust it sowed in communities was devastating. I knew people in the drug scene—they were not just numbers or case studies. They were poor, traumatized, struggling with mental health issues, and burdened by systemic neglect. They were human. Four of our fellow Food Not Bombs volunteers were killed by the police. Some of my childhood friends died too. I saw one of them lying lifeless—16 bullets in his body. Under Duterte, killing became not just acceptable, but ordinary.

Now, Marcos Jr. holds power again. Trump won again. How did this happen?

There are many factors, but within the Philippine context, one uncomfortable truth must be acknowledged: the progressive and leftist movements have largely failed to earn the public’s trust. Whether due to sectarianism, internal divisions, a disconnect from everyday struggles, or the inability to speak in a language the masses understand, the movement failed to offer a compelling alternative narrative.

The war on truth is real—and we are losing ground. To move forward, we must not only expose fake news and authoritarian propaganda, but also rebuild trust, solidarity, and shared vision from the grassroots up.