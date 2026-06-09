Truth and Reckoning

Truth and Reckoning

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Eric Mosley's avatar
Eric Mosley
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"... the system (is) functioning as it was designed to function, by the powers that designed it, in the service of the interests those powers have always protected."

The legal system was not designed to seek either truth or justice. It is a system designed to subjugate, exploit and extract wealth and labor. Once in a while a battle can be won, a head cut off of the monster, to use the metaphor Sarah Chayes used in On Corruption In America. But the system always self corrects and grows two heads in the place of the one severed, closing the door on what little justice is squeezed from its icy heartlessness.

"The law was... built by the colonial powers whose violence it now struggles to name, and its definitions are drawn to exclude the crimes of those powers while criminalizing the resistance of their victims."

Wealth-power strong-arms the arc of history with violence and injustice. It starts with the horrors of child abuse, rape and femicide and those children carry their trauma into adulthood and use whatever power they can grasp, to perpetuate the violence they suffered, on as many victims as their power makes possible.

We must treat the pathologies of violence systemically, not in isolation or separation, because violence is the pathology, the corrupted operating system, of wealth-power.

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