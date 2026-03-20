Truth and Reckoning

Truth and Reckoning

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Anita Ault Knight's avatar
Anita Ault Knight
5d

Informative, well written, and compelling. Keep it coming, CELDF!

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Paulo Kirk's avatar
Paulo Kirk
5dEdited

The American Dream has always been a nightmare for billions of people on Earth. War, war, war, and sanctions, sanctions, sanctions, and resource theft, resource theft, resource theft. Sing the jingle with the music from, err, I Wish I was a Rothschild, err, Fiddler on the Roof.

https://paulokirk.substack.com/p/dungeons-of-rape-demented-neurotoxins

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