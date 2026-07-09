Truth and Reckoning

Truth and Reckoning

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Paulo Kirk's avatar
Paulo Kirk
1d

A book review by Paul Cudenec,

https://winteroak.org.uk/2026/07/06/fake-green-globalists-exposed/

For some years now I have been warning that much of the “green” movement is not what it pretends to be – indeed, you can still access a veritable online library that I put together on the subject, featuring more than 100 links. [ https://winteroak.org.uk/the-climate-scam/ ]

So I wasted no time in getting hold of the latest book from dissident publishing house La Lenteur, entitled Deux écologies irréconciliables – ‘Two irreconcilable ecologies’.

Author Thomas Jodarewski explains that the “ecological” label is, bizarrely, applied to two entirely different entities: “One denounces technocracy while the other strengthens it”.

“On one side is autonomy, free living and nature and on the other planning, technocracy and even eco-fascism. Through what historical fraud has the same word come to designate two ideas so opposed to each other?”

He suggests that it is not really a question of authentic environmentalism having been hijacked and turned around by a fake version, because the other kind has a long history of its own.

The boundaries are blurred when the technocratic version deliberately does so, in order to steer environmentalists away from any real and radical questioning of, and opposition to, the totalitarian industrial system it seeks to usher in with its climate alarmism and fake-green posturing.

Reply
Share
Paulo Kirk's avatar
Paulo Kirk
1d

Great stuff, for sure . . . . The Sick Patient DIagnosis, hmm.

Well, the country was founded on theft. For sure.

Kinda fun going to Jew-oogle and putting in: "Jamestown set up as economic venture"

Jamestown was founded in 1607 as an economic, profit-driven venture by the Virginia Company of London. As a joint-stock company, investors financed the trip hoping to quickly strike it rich by finding gold, silver, and establishing new trade routes. The early years were notoriously brutal due to disease, famine, and hostile relations with the Powhatan Confederacy, bringing the colony to the brink of bankruptcy and failure. It wasn’t until settler John Rolfe successfully introduced a new strain of highly profitable tobacco in 1612 that the business venture finally achieved its financial goals. Tobacco rapidly became a lucrative cash crop, which ultimately necessitated immense land and labor, leading to the early introduction of indentured servants and enslaved Africans by 1619.

Ya just can't get around the DNA, man.

+--+

In 1755, Massachusetts Bay Colony’s Royal Lieutenant Governor issued a scalp bounty proclamation, offering substantial cash payments to any white colonists who brought in the scalps of indigenous men, women, and children. This was just one of approximately 70 scalp bounty proclamations issued in New England in the century before the American Revolution; U.S. governments issued at least another 50 throughout the new nation in subsequent decades. These planned genocides are a profoundly painful part of American history, but are often little remembered or discussed.

+--+

Head Choppers or Indian Scalpers or Wolf Pelt Hoarders or Buffalo Skulls Piled to the Sky -- USA is Just that: Dirtiest Fucking Country on Earth, EVER! [dog -- Jewish State of Rape -- wagging the tail --- USAmeriKKKa . . . Now, Israel is moving throughout Latin America. . . There you go, Orwellian if there ever was doublespeak...]

Indian/Palestinian Land for Sale . . . .

https://paulokirk.substack.com/p/head-choppers-or-indian-scalpers

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 CELDF · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture