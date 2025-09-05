Truth and Reckoning
Unplugged: Shannon Rowan on Technology's Hidden Costs
"The red shoes" as a metaphor for our addictive dance with self-destruction
Sep 5
•
Tish O'Dell
2
2:03:16
August 2025
Capitalism’s Missing Persons
Disappearing the homeless, immigrants, native people, and rural communities to complete the enclosure of the commons
Aug 25
•
Ben G. Price
and
Max Wilbert
12
2
Rights of Nature for Oregon's Watersheds?
Rob Dickinson and Michelle Holman from Community Rights Lane County join us for Episode 8 of the Truth and Reckoning podcast
Aug 19
•
Kai Huschke
,
CELDF
, and
Max Wilbert
5
4
55:38
Christian Church, Meets the Church of Mother Nature
Law, Morals, and Faith in Support of Nature's Rights
Aug 11
•
Tish O'Dell
5
1
1:10:41
Trapped Inside Free Speech Zones: How Americans Must Move Beyond Protest
Reflecting on the last 6 years of protest movements in the United States, and how to build sustained political power
Aug 5
•
Kai Huschke
10
4
July 2025
Frontline Resistance Insights from the Philippines and the Appalachian South
Defending sites of struggle against a rising tide of state repression and violence. Red-tagging, the drug war, the neo-confederacy, and more on Episode…
Jul 30
•
CELDF
and
Max Wilbert
3
1:46:57
Trust the Children, Not the System
It will take an extended commitment to community organizing to expand the Held ruling into tangible relief as a vital state constitutional protection…
Jul 21
•
CELDF
6
State Repression, Vigilante Violence, and People's Resistance
From the Philippine archipelago to the Appalachian South
Jul 16
•
Max Wilbert
1
40:43
“Solidarity Against Tyranny” Brings Together Activists from the Philippines and Appalachia
Live streaming event on July 21st
Jul 9
•
CELDF
and
Max Wilbert
4
3
Celebrating 30 Years of CELDF and Looking Forward
Reflecting on what we have done and where we are going
Jul 1
•
CELDF
4
June 2025
The Great Salt Lake is Disappearing… So Utah Bans Rights of Nature.
A massive ecological catastrophe is unfolding in the Great Basin bioregion
Jun 23
•
Will Falk
9
2
Columbus, Ohio Residents Strike Back Against “Liquidation of the Right to Local Self-Determination”
Organizers launch ballot campaign to protect local right to self-governance from state preemption
Jun 9
•
CELDF
5
4
