Truth and Reckoning

Truth and Reckoning

Home
Podcast
Notes
CELDF
Donate
Contact Us
Archive
About

August 2025

July 2025

Frontline Resistance Insights from the Philippines and the Appalachian South
Defending sites of struggle against a rising tide of state repression and violence. Red-tagging, the drug war, the neo-confederacy, and more on Episode…
  
CELDF
 and 
Max Wilbert
1:46:57
Trust the Children, Not the System
It will take an extended commitment to community organizing to expand the Held ruling into tangible relief as a vital state constitutional protection…
  
CELDF
State Repression, Vigilante Violence, and People's Resistance
From the Philippine archipelago to the Appalachian South
  
Max Wilbert
40:43
“Solidarity Against Tyranny” Brings Together Activists from the Philippines and Appalachia
Live streaming event on July 21st
  
CELDF
 and 
Max Wilbert
3
Celebrating 30 Years of CELDF and Looking Forward
Reflecting on what we have done and where we are going
  
CELDF

June 2025

© 2025 CELDF
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture